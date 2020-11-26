Norway labour union threatens strike by 262 Schlumberger workers

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Some 262 oil service workers at Schlumberger’s Norwegian unit plan to go on strike from Dec. 3 if annual negotiations with employers over pay and working conditions were to fail, the Safe trade union said on Thursday.

The negotiations cover drillers, well service crews, divers and other workers at oil industry subcontractors Baker Hughes , Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Oceaneering, Schlumberger and Subsea 7. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)