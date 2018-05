OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firms and their employees early on Friday agreed a wage deal that gives workers on offshore oil and gas rigs a 2.8 percent pay rise for 2018, the companies said.

Labour unions separately confirmed a deal had been reached.

Under the country’s system of collective bargaining, workers would not have had a right to go on strike this year even if talks had broken down. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam)