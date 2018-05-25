Norway's top oil drilling union agrees wage deal

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - The largest labour union representing workers on Norwegian offshore oil drilling rigs has agreed to a new wage deal, it said on Friday, averting the risk of a strike that could have hit exploration efforts later this year.

Industri Energi, which represents more than 4,000 drilling workers, said in a statement the deal would give members a “solid increase” in pay.

It was not immediately clear however if two smaller unions, Safe and DSO, had also agreed a deal with employers.

Companies drilling on behalf of oil firms in Norwegian waters include Transocean, Fred. Olsen Energy, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies, Maersk Drilling and Seadrill.

Oil companies, including Equinor, Eni, Aker BP and Lundin Petroleum rent rigs to search for hydrocarbon reserves off Norway. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)