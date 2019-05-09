Norwegian oil companies seek mediation after wage talks break down

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Wage talks between Norwegian oil firms and their employees broke down on Thursday, setting the stage for mediation later this year in order to prevent a strike, Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Thursday.

While Norway’s collective bargaining rules prevent the two largest unions involved in the talks from going on strike this year, the smaller of the three, representing close to 1,000 workers, has the right to do so if no deal is ultimately reached.

NOG is an industry organisation that is negotiating on behalf of the country’s oil firms, including top producer Equinor. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Christian Schmollinger)