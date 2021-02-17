CORRECTED-Norway oil firms raise 2021 investment plans, cuts seen for 2022

(Corrects 2020 number in 2nd para to 179.3 bln from 185.4 bln)

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms in Norway have raised their investment budgets for 2021 in recent months, but still plan to spend less than last year and also expect a decline in 2022, an industry survey by the national statistics office (SSB) showed on Wednesday.

Investment in the country’s main economic sector is now projected at 173.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($20.5 billion) this year, up from a forecast of 166.3 billion crowns in November, lagging last year’s 179.3 billion, SSB said.

For 2022, the survey’s initial forecast of 138 billion crowns was 8.9% lower than the similar predictions for 2021 a year ago, SSB said.