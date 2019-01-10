Earnings Season
January 10, 2019 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway cuts 2019 oil, gas output forecasts

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s 2019 oil and gas output will be smaller than previously forecast, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

Oil output last year stood at 86.2 million cubic metres, missing a forecast of 90.2 million made a year ago, the regulator said. In 2019 it will likely decline to 82.2 million, below a previous forecast of 87.2 million.

Norway’s gas production last year stood at 119.3 billion cubic metres, missing a 121.2 billion forecast. In 2019 it will rise slightly to 119.5 billion, below a year-ago forecast of 121.4 billion. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below