OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil production remains profitable despite the recent plunge in prices and the country does not plan to shut output, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told independent TV2 on Tuesday.

“We’re still producing profitably at today’s oil price and nothing indicates that we’ll end up in a situation where we’d have to cut output,” Bru said.

Norway produces around 2% of global oil output, she added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)