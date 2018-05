OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Norway will hold a new licensing round for its offshore oil and gas fields in already opened areas, the oil and energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Areas in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea will be offered to oil companies, who have until September to submit their applications. The ministry plans to award licenses at the beginning of 2019, it said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)