Norway offers 136 new oil exploration blocks in frontier areas

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway will offer oil firms 136 new offshore exploration blocks in a new frontier area licensing round in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

The government had previously indicated that it could offer up to 136 blocks, including 125 in the Barents Sea, in a major expansion of oil exploration in the Arctic. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)