Norway offers Arctic exploration blocks in 2021 licensing round

OSLO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Norway on Thursday launched a consultation on a 2021 licensing round in mature areas in which it offered new blocks for petroleum exploration in the Arctic Barents Sea.

The maps attached to a statement by the oil and energy ministry showed new blocks offered south east off Bear Island, roughly half way between the Arctic Svalbard Archipelago and mainland Europe. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)