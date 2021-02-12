Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A potential strike at Norway’s Mongstad oil storage and export terminal could close down major North Sea oilfields next week and also hit gas exports to Europe, operator Equinor said on Friday.

The Safe labour union, which plans to strike from Tuesday onwards unless a wage deal is reached in the meantime, warned on Thursday of potential output disruptions from the offshore Johan Sverdrup and Troll fields. (Reporting by Terje Solsvikd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)