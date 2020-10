OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips will close down production at Norway’s Ekofisk 2/4 B platform if a strike by Norwegian oil workers goes ahead as planned on Oct. 10, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The platform’s output is about 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)