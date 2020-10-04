Norway oil strike expands, 8% of output at risk

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers expanded their ongoing strike on Monday, the Lederne labour union said, in an escalation expected by energy firms to shut oil and gas production at up to six offshore fields.

The escalation could reduce Norway’s petroleum production capacity by as much as 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) or 8% of the country’s total output, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) had said.

The conflict began on Sept. 30 when a group of 43 workers organised by the Lederne union went on strike, but did not initially impact oil and gas ouptput. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)