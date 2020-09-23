Norway oil workers threaten to strike, including at Sverdrup field

OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some 113 Norwegian offshore oil workers plan to go on strike from Sept. 30 onwards if annual pay negotiations with employers fail, the Safe trade union said on Wednesday.

In total, 88 of the union members work at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup field, the largest oil producing field in western Europe, while 25 work at ConocoPhillips’s Ekofisk Lima platform, Safe said.

Two other unions, Industri Energi and Lederne, are also expected to announce their contribution to a possible strike, thus potentially increasing the number of workers taking part.