Norway proposes large expansion of Arctic oil exploration

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway plans to offer up to 136 new oil explorations permits in a major new licensing round, of which 125 lie in the Arctic Barents Sea, the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said on Wednesday.

Norway’s 25th licensing round would open eight new regions of the Barents Sea that have so far been unavailable for exploration, each consisting of a range of permits, and one region of the Norwegian Sea, the ministry said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)