Norway sees rapid growth in oil output from 30-year lows

STAVANGER, Norway, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil output will increase by 43% between 2019 and 2024 as new fields come on stream and older production facilities are upgraded, forecasts from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude production from the country’s offshore fields is now predicted to hit 2.02 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 1.41 million last year as major oilfields Sverdrup and Castberg gradually come on stream. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)