OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil minister reiterated on Tuesday that Western Europe’s largest oil producer was soon to conclude whether to cut its output following historical curbs agreed by the OPEC+ group.

“We have not yet concluded. It will happen soon,” Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told journalists via video link. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)