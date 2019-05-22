Norway's April oil output lags forecast, gas production beats -NPD

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil production fell 8.8 percent year-on-year in April to 1.38 million barrels per day, lagging the official forecast for the month by 0.6 percent, Norway’s Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the overall liquids production stood at 1.729 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, lagging the NPD prediction by 1.3 percent.

Technical problems at some fields were among the main reasons why production came in below forecast, NPD said.

Natural gas output in April rose 1.7 percent year-on-year to 338.9 million cubic metres per day, beating NPD’s forecasts by 1.7 percent, it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)