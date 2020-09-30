Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Some Norway oil workers to strike, hitting output, Lederne union says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oil workers organised by Norway’s Lederne labour union will go on strike on Wednesday following a breakdown of wage talks, the union said in a statement.

The strike among 43 workers will trigger a shutdown of Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest oil-producing field in Western Europe, Lederne said.

Members of two other unions, Industri Energi and Safe, separately said they will not go on strike. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up