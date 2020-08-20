UPDATE 1-Norway oil firms revive some investment plans after tax cut

(Adds quotes, background)

OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil and gas investment in Norway, Western Europe’s top producer, will rise more this year and decline less in 2021 than predicted a few months ago, an industry survey by the statistics office (SSB) showed on Thursday.

Petroleum firms, including Equinor, have revived several projects after Norway’s parliament in June granted tax incentives to spur investment and safeguard jobs following a crash in oil prices sparked by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investments in the country’s main economic sector are now projected at 184.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($20.7 billion), up from 180.3 billion seen in May, SSB said, and up from 177.6 billion in 2019.

Next year, investment is expected to decline to 148.6 billion crowns compared to the previous view of 145.6 billion crowns, and further upwards revision could follow as more projects are revived, the survey showed.

Projects approved by the end of 2022 are eligible for tax breaks, which shield a greater portion of income.

But while oil firms will spend more overall on field development, drilling for new reserves appeared to be declining, SSB said.

“A possible explanation for the downward revised exploration estimates for 2021 might be that the tax support package ... has in relative terms, provided a more favourable framework for the other investment categories,” SSB said.

“This may indicate that the oil companies are revising some of their initial plans, by moving some of their leased rigs from exploration drilling to production drilling,” SSB said.