Norway oil strike could shut some ConocoPhillips output

FILE PHOTO: Flags fly outside ConocoPhillips offices in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

OSLO (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips COP.N will close down production at Norway's Ekofisk 2/4 B platform, one of eight offshore facilities at the giant field, if a strike by Norwegian oil workers goes ahead as planned on Oct. 10, the U.S. oil major told Reuters on Thursday.

The platform’s petroleum output is about 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), it said.

A water injection platform, which helps uphold well pressure at the Ekofisk field, is also set to close, the company added.

“ConocoPhillips will take necessary measures to ensure safe operations on the Ekofisk field during the strike,” it said.

Six Norwegian oil and gas fields shut this week due to the strike and another six could fully or partly close by Oct. 14, including the Ekofisk platform, with the outage set to reach 941,000 boed next week, the industry has said.

The biggest outage would come at Equinor's EQNR.OL Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest with an output capacity of up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day, Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

Of the fields that have closed so far, close to 60% of the total cuts were natural gas, with crude oil and natural gas liquids making up the rest, a Reuters calculation based on official Norwegian output data showed.

But the shutdown of Sverdrup, which began production one year ago, would heavily tilt the balance of cuts towards crude oil.

Norway’s Lederne labour union was not immediately available for comment.