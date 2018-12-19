Energy
UPDATE 1-Norway's Nov oil, gas output missed forecast after vessel crash

    OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norway's November oil and gas
output was lower than originally expected due to a collision
between a navy frigate and an oil tanker that triggered
shutdowns of major export facilities and several offshore
fields, the country's oil regulator said.
    Oil output rose slightly in November from October but was
3.9 percent below the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's (NPD)
forecast for the month, the agency said on Wednesday, while
adding that gas output was 6.5 percent lower than expected.
    "The main reasons that production in November was below
forecast is the shutdown of the Sture oil terminal and the
Kollsnes gas processing plant after a collision between a crude
tanker with a military vessel and technical problems on some
fields," the NPD said.
    The Nov. 8 collision off Norway's west coast, in which the
Helge Ingstad frigate sank, caused only light injuries to its
crew. The cause of the incident is still subject to several
investigations by authorities.                         

