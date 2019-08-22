Energy
August 22, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's oil industry trims 2019 investment forecast

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies working in Norway have slightly cut their 2019 investment forecasts since May, a survey by the country’s statistics agency (SSB) showed on Thursday.

While 2019 investments are still forecast to hit a four-year high, it is too early to tell whether the industry will see a further increase in 2020, SSB added.

Investments are now seen at 181.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($20.3 billion) in 2019, down from the 183.7 billion crowns predicted in May, according to SSB, which collects the data from oil firms. ($1 = 8.9578 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below