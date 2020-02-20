UPDATE 1-Norway's oil industry raises 2020 investment forecast - SSB

(Adds forecast for 2021, details)

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas investments, the country’s key economic driver, will rise more than previously expected but will fall in 2021, an industry survey by Statistics Norway (SSB) showed on Thursday.

The closely watched forecasts, based on data from oil and gas companies working in Norway, showed investments rising to 185.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($19.9 billion), up from a projection in November of 182.6 billion crowns.

Oil firms expect investments to be at 152 billion crowns in 2021, according to initial forecasts. The figure could rise in coming quarters as companies add more projects, SSB said.

The projects expected to be approved this year include Equinor’s Breidablikk and Aker BP’s Hod redevelopment projects, SSB added.

Previous forecasts for 2020 did not include Vaar Energi’s 19.6 billion crown Balder field redevelopment project, which was submitted to the Norwegian authorities in December.

The figures are closely watched by Norway’s central bank, which raised interest rates four times since September 2018, as oil investment rebounded from a 2015-2017 slump, but it has since put monetary policy on hold.

Oil and gas investments stood at 177.5 billion last year, 17% higher than in 2018, SSB said.