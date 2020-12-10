Norway's Petoro appoints Kristin Kragseth as its new CEO

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Petoro, which manages the state’s interests in offshore oil and gas licenses, appointed Kristin Kragseth as its new chief executive, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

Petoro has stakes in 35 producing fields and almost 200 licenses, holding a third of total petroleum reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf. It does not operate fields.

Kragseth, chief executive of Eni’s Norwegian subsidiary Vaar Energi, will take up the new position when Vaar appoints her successor, but no later than June 1 next year, Petoro added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)