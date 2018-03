OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - The leader of Norway’s opposition Christian Democrats said on Monday his party had not yet concluded on whether they would back a motion of no confidence against Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug.

“We have not concluded yet,” Knut Arild Hareide told reporters after a meeting of the party’s central board had concluded and before a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group was to start. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)