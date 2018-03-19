FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 19, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Norway cabinet at risk as Christian Democrats oppose justice minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s opposition Christian Democrats expressed no-confidence in the country’s justice minister after a party meeting on Monday, raising the risk that the minority centre-right government will collapse.

Five centre-left parties last week said they would vote on Tuesday to oust Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, leaving her fate in the hands of the Christian Democrats, who hold the balance of power.

“Our national board has expressed no confidence in the justice minister. Now it’s up to Prime Minister Erna Solberg to clean up this situation,” Christian Democrat leader Knut Arild Hareide told reporters.

Listhaug recently rocked Norway’s traditionally consensual politics by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country’s worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists’ rights before national security. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.