November 2, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Norway centrists seek to join Conservative-led government

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Christian Democratic Party, which holds the balance of power in parliament, will seek to join the centre-right minority government, it said on Friday, likely cementing Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s grip on power.

As expected, delegates at a congress of the small centrist party voted in favour of negotiations with Solberg’s cabinet, rejecting a proposal to switch allegiance to Labour and form a centre-left government. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

