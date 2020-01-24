Energy
January 24, 2020 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway PM shakes up cabinet after right-wing party exit

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Friday announced her biggest cabinet reshuffle since taking power in 2013, replacing or repositioning two-thirds of ministers in the hope of reviving the Conservative-led coalition’s prospects.

Solberg this week lost her majority in parliament following the shock exit from government by the right-wing Progress Party over a decision to bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation home to Norway from Syria. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

