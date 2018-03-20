FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:09 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Norway's justice minister resigns to prevent government crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug, who faced a no-confidence vote in parliament, said on Tuesday she will resign from the cabinet, likely preventing a collapse of the centre-right minority government.

She announced the resignation in a posting on Facebook.

Listhaug rocked Norway’s traditionally consensual politics on March 9 by accusing the opposition Labour Party - target of the country’s worst peacetime massacre - of putting terrorists’ rights before national security. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

