OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Private Norwegian power trader Einar Aas has defaulted on his commitments to Nasdaq Clearing, he told Reuters on Thursday.

Nasdaq earlier said a power trader had defaulted and that commodities members of its clearing house must collectively pay 100 million euros ($116.75 million) by Monday to refill a fund created to cover defaults. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)