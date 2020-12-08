Southern Norway power prices hit 2-yr high on new Germany cable

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale power prices for next day delivery in southern Norway rose to their highest hourly levels in almost two years on Tuesday, supported by strong demand from Germany just as a new subsea interconnector between the two countries opened.

Prices for the bidding zones surrounding Norway’s capital Oslo and southern coastal hub Kristiansand settled at 99.92 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for the hour from 1700 CET, data from exchange Nord Pool showed.

The price in southern Norway was up fourfold since Monday, hitting its highest level since Jan. 24 last year, outperforming the increases seen in other power market regions.

The jump coincided with the start of commercial operation of the new 1,400 megawatt NordLink cable, and was exacerbated by a combination of low wind output, cold weather and high demand across Europe.

“NordLink has contributed to a high degree because there are 720 MW going from the NO2 area (Kristiansand) to Germany,” Refinitiv analyst Ole Tom Djupskaas said of the flow expected for the peak load hours of Wednesday.

Tor Reier Lilleholt, head of analysis at Wattsight, said relatively small changes in demand could trigger big increases when capacity is tight.

“This is not something that will be sustained but I do think it has been a surprise for market participants that there has been such a strong link with the new cable,” Lilleholt said.

“So it has impacted the market to a large degree,” he said.

By comparison, German power prices peaked at 114 euros per megawatt hour for the hour from 1700 CET.

Average prices for southern Norway are on track for historic lows this year due to wet weather in the hydro power-dependent region, but dry forecasts have lifted power prices recently. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)