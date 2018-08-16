Rain pours into Norway's dams, securing winter power supply

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s power supply, entirely dependent on hydroelectric dams, will be secure this winter, the energy regulator said on Thursday, as long-awaited rains have begun filling reservoirs.

A run of exceptionally warm, dry months until early August depleted Norway’s water supplies, lifting power prices to record highs, triggering power imports from its Nordic neighbours and raising concerns over power security this winter.

Rain was so scarce over the summer that the Norwegian Lutheran Church asked believers to light candles and pray for rain.

Water had begun flowing into reservoirs more quickly in the last two weeks, although the power market was still in deficit, the water resources and energy directorate (NVE) said in a statement.

“However, in NVE’s view, there is no danger of security of supply next winter,” the regulator said.

The NVE said that despite the lower-than-normal reservoir filling rate, the reservoirs still contained a lot of water and if necessary, Norway could import power through connections with Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In years of average rainfall, Norway has a power surplus of about 5 terawatt hours (TWh) and the country can meet its power needs even in years of less than average rainfall, the NVE added.

Norway’s reservoirs were 62.6 percent full, power exchange Nordpool said on Wednesday, up from 60.9 percent last week.

However, the NVE said the content of the reservoirs was 18 percentage points lower than normal and “will most likely not reach the norm this year.”

Even though security of supply will not be at risk, Norway’s regulator said it expected reservoir levels to hit a record low during the winter.

Norway’s power imports exceeded its exports in several days during the summer, as its hydropower-driven power price topped those of its Nordic and continental Europe neighbours. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Adrian Croft)