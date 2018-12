OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway must restrain public spending to prevent a rally in the crown currency that could hurt the economy, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference on Thursday.

Solberg, who leads a three-party centre-right minority government, will start negotiations in early 2019 to widen her cabinet and thus turn it into a majority coalition. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)