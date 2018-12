OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank plans to hike its key policy rate twice in 2019, followed by one hike in 2020 and two hikes in 2021, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference on Thursday.

The bank kept rates unchanged, it announced earlier, and said it would tighten conditions at a slightly slower pace than previously planned amid concerns about the prospects for the global economy. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)