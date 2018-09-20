Norwegian banks likely to raise lending rates "quite soon" -c.bank chief

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks are likely to soon raise the lending rates they charge to customers following the central bank’s decision to tighten monetary policy, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

“We assume that the rate hikes we’re describing will result in higher bank lending rates,” Olsen said, adding that banks were likely to raise rates “quite soon”.

The central bank on Thursday hiked rates for the first time in seven years and plans to continue to tighten policy next year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)