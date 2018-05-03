FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway central bank keeps key rate at 0.50 pct, outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept its key policy interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.50 percent on Thursday, as expected by all 15 economists polled by Reuters.

The outlook and the balance of risks for the Norwegian economy do not appear to have changed substantially since the March rate meeting, the board of Norges Bank said in a unanimous decision.

The bank in its March policy report called for a rate rise “after the summer”, which most economists polled by Reuters took to mean a hike was pencilled in for September. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

