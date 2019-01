OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, and reiterated plans to hike in March, in line with its previous forecast.

The bank said the economic outlook did not appear to have changed substantially since its December board meeting, in which it laid out plans to hike rates twice in 2019 and a further three times by the end of 2021. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)