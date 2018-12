OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank plans to hike interest rates in March, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday, reiterating a policy plan set by the board last week.

“If developments are as expected, the next rate increase is expected to come in March,” Olsen told business leaders in a speech, while adding that the bank plans to make gradual hikes in the coming years. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)