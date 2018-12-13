RPT-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, sees slower tightening ahead

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, but said it would tighten rates at a slightly slower pace than previously planned amid concerns about the prospects for the global economy.

The bank said it aimed to raise rates in March next year, in line with its forecast from September, when it raised rates for the first time in seven years. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; editing by Larry King)