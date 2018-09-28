FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

RPT-Norway's central bank likely to raise rates in Q1 2019 -deputy governor

1 Min Read

(Repeats text without changes to alert)

LILLEHAMMER, Norway, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank will most likely raise its key policy rate in the first quarter of 2019 amid a favourable outlook for the economy, deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen said in a speech on Friday.

Last week the central bank hiked rates for the first time in seven years amid stronger growth and higher inflation and set a path for gradual hikes over the next several years.

Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

