RPT-Norway's central bank likely to raise rates in Q1 2019 -deputy governor

LILLEHAMMER, Norway, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank will most likely raise its key policy rate in the first quarter of 2019 amid a favourable outlook for the economy, deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen said in a speech on Friday.

Last week the central bank hiked rates for the first time in seven years amid stronger growth and higher inflation and set a path for gradual hikes over the next several years.