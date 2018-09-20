RPT-Norway's central bank raises interest rates, eyes further hikes

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years on Thursday, as expected, and said it would continue to make gradual hikes in the coming years amid faster economic growth and higher inflation.

The bank’s executive board lifted the main policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.75 percent from a record low 0.5 percent, as widely anticipated in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with Norges Bank’s earlier signals. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)