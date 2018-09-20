FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 20, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Norway's central bank raises interest rates, eyes further hikes

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years on Thursday, as expected, and said it would continue to make gradual hikes in the coming years amid faster economic growth and higher inflation.

The bank’s executive board lifted the main policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.75 percent from a record low 0.5 percent, as widely anticipated in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with Norges Bank’s earlier signals. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.