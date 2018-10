(Repeats without changes to text to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, and repeated an outlook for gradual hikes from the first quarter next year amid faster economic growth and higher inflation.

The economic outlook did not appear to have changed substantially since September, the bank added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Terje Solsvik)