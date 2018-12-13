UPDATE 3-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, sees slower tightening

* Key policy rate unchanged at 0.75 pct, as expected

* Next rate hike seen in March 2019, as expected

* Bank lowers rate path ahead

* Banks told to hold more buffer capital (Adds comment from news conference)

By Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent on Thursday, as expected, but said it would tighten rates at a slightly slower pace than previously planned amid concerns about the prospects for the global economy.

The bank said it aimed to raise rates in March next year, in line with its forecast from September, when it raised rates for the first time in seven years.

It plans five rate increases by the end of 2021: two in 2019, one in 2020 and two in 2021, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

“The most important message is that Norges Bank repeats a rate increase in March and another one later in 2019,” said Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank Jullum. “The rate path is adjusted a little bit downward in 2020 and 2021, affected by global events.”

Thursday’s rate decision was unanimous.

The crown, up 0.1 percent versus the euro before the announcement, rose as high as 9.7085, up half a percent on the day. It was also 0.4 percent ahead versus the dollar at 8.5334.

Norges Bank highlighted how rising protectionism through 2018 and political uncertainty had weakened growth prospects internationally.

“Persistent trade conflicts and turbulence surrounding political processes in Europe may dampen growth among trading partners more than projected,” the bank said, citing in particular how a no-deal Brexit could increase turbulence on financial markets.

At the advice of Norges Bank, the finance ministry simultaneously increased the amount of capital banks must hold on their balance sheets, increasing the counter-cyclical buffer requirement to better protect banks from a potential downturn.

“They have revised down the rate path on a slightly weaker outlook abroad and weaker oil price. They have also witnessed higher inflation, which in the short term is compensated by a weaker crown,” said Kjetil Olsen, chief economist at Nordea Markets.

“The decision is driven by the global outlook. There is a bit more of uncertainty in the world, and that’s the main reason for lowering the rate path going forward.” (Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche; editing by Larry King)