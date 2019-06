OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion wealth fund, the world’s largest, and France’s Axa have agreed to sell an office building in Frankfurt to Invesco Real Estate, the fund said on Thursday.

The fund will receive 310 million euros for its 50% stake in the building, called Die Welle, the fund said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Deepa Babington)