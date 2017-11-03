FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway repeats to adopt EU's MiFID II and MiFIR "in near future"
November 3, 2017 / 8:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway repeats to adopt EU's MiFID II and MiFIR "in near future"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway reiterated on Friday it would adopt the European Union’s MiFID II and MiFIR rules into Norwegian regulations despite them entering into force before they are incorporated into the EEA Agreement.

Norway is not a member of the EU but trades in the European internal market via the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement. MiFID II and MiFIR are entering into force on Jan. 3, 2018, before they become part of the EEA agreement. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
