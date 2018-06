OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales will probably grow by 3.0 percent on a nominal basis in 2018, in line with a March forecast and up from 2.3 percent growth in 2017, the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, predicted on Wednesday.

The forecasts, measuring the value of all sales, are not adjusted for inflation. Statistics Norway expects core inflation of 1.6 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)