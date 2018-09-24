FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 24, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's 2019 retail sales growth seen at 3.5 pct -Virke

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales will probably grow by 3.0 percent on a nominal basis in 2018, in line with a June forecast, and increase to 3.5 percent next year, the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, predicted on Monday.

“Increased growth in disposable income is the main reason why we expect somewhat stronger sales growth in 2019,” Virke’s chief economist Lars Haartveit said.

The forecasts, measuring the value of all sales, are not adjusted for inflation. Statistics Norway expects core inflation of 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.7 in 2019. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.