Norway's 2019 retail sales growth seen at 3.5 pct -Virke

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales will probably grow by 3.0 percent on a nominal basis in 2018, in line with a June forecast, and increase to 3.5 percent next year, the Enterprise Federation of Norway, also known as Virke, predicted on Monday.

“Increased growth in disposable income is the main reason why we expect somewhat stronger sales growth in 2019,” Virke’s chief economist Lars Haartveit said.

The forecasts, measuring the value of all sales, are not adjusted for inflation. Statistics Norway expects core inflation of 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.7 in 2019. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)