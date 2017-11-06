FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's year-end retail sales seen up 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Politics
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
North Korea
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's year-end retail sales seen up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian retailers will probably see a one percent rise in their 2017 Christmas holiday sales compared to 2016, hitting a level of 56.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.89 billion), the Enterprise Federation of Norway (Virke) predicted on Monday.

On a per capita basis, Virke predicted the level would be 10,710 crowns.

Norway’s year-on-year core inflation currently stands at 1.0, according to data from Statistics Norway (SSB).

The Virke lobby group represents more than 20,000 businesses. ($1 = 8.1670 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.