Norway Royal Salmon and Aker win approval for more fish volume in Arctic concept
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway Royal Salmon and Aker win approval for more fish volume in Arctic concept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon Asa:

* Norway Royal Salmon and Aker’s proposed “Arctic Offshore Farming” salmon development concept has won approval for more volumes after filing a complaint against the original allocation decision

* Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries will now process applications limited to 5,990 tonnes in maximum allowed biomass compared to 2,995 tonnes in a decision from July 7 2017

* The new decision gives the companies sufficient volume to test two units instead of one, Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said

* There are several other conditions that must be met before a final approval is given however, a spokesperson for the regulator said

* Initially, Norway Royal Salmon and Aker applied for permission to farm 11,700 tonnes of fish, and the two can still appeal the regulator’s decision to Norway’s fisheries minister

* If a development project is successful, measured against a set of criteria, it could be converted to a permanent productions licence at a cost of 10 million Norwegian crowns per licence Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
